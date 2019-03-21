|
|
WOOTEN, MARIA (LOPEZ)
Maria (Lopez) Wooten, of Brunswick, Georgia, born on April 15, 1985 in Cuernavaca, to Maria De Jesus Lopez and Vicente Lopez, passed away at age 33 on March 16, 2019. Maria was the loving wife of Jeff Wooten.
Maria was preceded in death by her grandfather, Martin Ocampo.
Maria is survived by her brother, Gerardo Lopez; sister, Diana Chan; grandmother, Celerina Alvarez Estrada; aunts, Paula Flores, Ines Saucedo, Guadalupe Ocampo Alvarez, and Susanna Ocampo Alvarez; uncles, Marcelo Ocampo Alvarez and Joel Ocampo Alvarez; and nephews, nieces and cousins.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. at 750 NW 109th Ave, Ocala, Florida.
Maria dedicated her life to doing Jehovah's will. Her self sacrifice and zeal for all things spiritual help make her unforgettable. Her tenderness, gentleness and kindness towards others made her an exceptional friend and daughter and wife. Some of the happiest moments in her life was when she was with her family and her spiritual brothers and sisters. Even though our time with her was short it has made a long-lasting impact on our lives. We will be forever grateful to Jehovah for enriching our lives with such a beautiful person.
'Who is she who shines like the dawn, As beautiful as the full moon, As pure as the sunlight...?' (Song of Solomon 6:10)
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019