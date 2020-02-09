|
DOMENICK, MARIAN R.
Marian R. Domenick, age 95, of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, at Legacy Hospice House of Ocala, FL. Born in Bronx, NY, on May 29, 1924, to Fred and Theresa Troiano, Mrs. Domenick was a financial secretary and retired to Ocala from Spring Valley, NY, in 1990. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala. She loved her life in Florida, making many friends, and especially enjoyed Bingo. She will be remembered by her good sense of humor and sense of style.
Mrs. Domenick is survived by her devoted daughter, Diane P. Bress, and son-in-law, Joseph P. Bress of Ocala; son, Robert C. Domenick, and daughter-in-law, Diane L. Domenick of Suffern, NY; sister-in-law, Eleanor Blanco and husband, Philip of Somers, NY; Ruth Domenick of Ocala; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased in 2008 by her husband of 57 years, Bruno C. Domenick; her parents, Fred and Theresa Troiano; and brother, Frank Troiano.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW SR 200, Ocala, FL 34481. Inurnment will be with her husband at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Inc. Legacy House, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020