WARD, MARIAN SHEEN
Marian Sheen Ward, 93, of Ocala, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Marian was born in West Palm Beach, FL to Franklin and Hazel Sheen and moved to Ocala in 1949 from WPB. She was a homemaker and earned a bachelor degree from Converse College in Spartanburg, SC. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, the Garden Club, and volunteered for 30 years at the Marion Community Hospital.
Marian was predeceased by her grandson, Jeromy Leary; and her brother, William Franklin Sheen, III.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years of marriage, Robert Lee Ward, Jr. of Ocala; daughters, Shelley Jackson and Trina Leary (Howard); sons, Robert Lee Ward, III (Gwenda), and William Sheen Ward (Laura); eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.
Visitation will be 5-7pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Service in Ocala. The Funeral will be 10:00am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019