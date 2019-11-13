Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIAN WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIAN SHEEN WARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIAN SHEEN WARD Obituary
WARD, MARIAN SHEEN
Marian Sheen Ward, 93, of Ocala, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Marian was born in West Palm Beach, FL to Franklin and Hazel Sheen and moved to Ocala in 1949 from WPB. She was a homemaker and earned a bachelor degree from Converse College in Spartanburg, SC. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, the Garden Club, and volunteered for 30 years at the Marion Community Hospital.
Marian was predeceased by her grandson, Jeromy Leary; and her brother, William Franklin Sheen, III.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years of marriage, Robert Lee Ward, Jr. of Ocala; daughters, Shelley Jackson and Trina Leary (Howard); sons, Robert Lee Ward, III (Gwenda), and William Sheen Ward (Laura); eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.
Visitation will be 5-7pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Service in Ocala. The Funeral will be 10:00am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -