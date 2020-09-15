KRAUS, MARIE ELIZABETH

Marie Elizabeth Kraus, 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 9, 2020. She was born September 15, 1929 to Harry C. Moore and Marie E. Keller in Maple Shade, New Jersey. She was a dietician most of her life.

She is preceded by her husband of 63 years, Edwin Kraus; son, Edwin Charles Karus, Jr. and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Kraus; grandchildren, Michael Kraus, Michele Reitz (Matt) and Sabrina Priest (Galen); great-grandchildren, Jessica Priest, Alexis Priest, Mila Reitz and Jacob Reitz.

A Memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.



