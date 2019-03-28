|
|
GRIMES, MARIE
Ocala - Mrs. Marie S. Grimes, age 79, of Blitchton, Florida, answered God's call on Thursday, March 21, 2019 2018 at Marion County Legacy House.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories sons, Craig, Terrell, Gregory, Jasper (Smothers); daughters, Sabrina Lewis, Sherrel Lecorn; sister, Jeanie Phillips; 22 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A life Celebration for Mrs. Marie S. Grimes will be held 12:00 Noon, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Charity Ministries, 14176 West Hwy 326, Morriston, FL, 32668. Family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, FL. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019