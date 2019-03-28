Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE GRIMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE GRIMES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIE GRIMES Obituary
GRIMES, MARIE
Ocala - Mrs. Marie S. Grimes, age 79, of Blitchton, Florida, answered God's call on Thursday, March 21, 2019 2018 at Marion County Legacy House.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories sons, Craig, Terrell, Gregory, Jasper (Smothers); daughters, Sabrina Lewis, Sherrel Lecorn; sister, Jeanie Phillips; 22 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A life Celebration for Mrs. Marie S. Grimes will be held 12:00 Noon, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Charity Ministries, 14176 West Hwy 326, Morriston, FL, 32668. Family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, FL. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now