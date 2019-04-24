|
|
JEAN-BAPTISTE,
MARIE MYREILLE
Marie Myreille Jean-Baptiste passed away in the early morning of April 19, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Henriot Jean Baptiste; her son, Cody Jean Baptiste; her mother, Manotte Pean; her brother, Dr. Pierre-Etienne Pean and his wife, Ena Pean; her niece, Melissa Belmont and family,; her cousin, Gogotte Pean; and so many other nieces/nephews and cousins.
Viewing will be held at Roberts Funeral Homes East Chapel on Thursday evening, April 25, 2019 between 5:00-8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church Friday morning, April 26, 2019, at 10:00 am.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019