Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.B. Samuel Funeral Home
21 SE 10th St
Williston, FL 32696
352-528-3292
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draw All Men Ministry
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Draw All Men Ministry
1919 SW 27 Ave.
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILEE BOONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILEE BOONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILEE BOONE Obituary
BOONE,
MARILEE MCCRACKEN
On the first day of the New Year 2020, Marilee 'Mary' as she was affectionately called, took the Master's hand to began and celebrate the New Year and eternal life in Heaven! She was born in Palatka, FL and raised in Marion County, graduating from Howard High School, Class of 1971. Mary was a beautician and a retired educator from the Marion County School System. Her joy was her children, grandchildren, and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Fatima Jefferson (Skip), Jorratta Cooks (Alonzo), and Sharon Samuel (Quinton); sister, Linda Wright; and brothers, Harvey McCracken, Lorenzo McCracken, and Charles McCracken, and numerous grandchildren.
Her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00pm, Draw All Men Ministry, 1919 SW 27 Ave. Ocala, FL. Public visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 5-7pm, at Draw All Men. O. B. Samuel Funeral Home, Williston, FL, in charge. Flowers may be delivered locally on Friday to Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL and Saturday to the church, suggested florist is Amazing Florals, 352-512-9619. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434. Family and friends are asked to meet the immediate family 12:45 at the church to form the procession.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILEE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -