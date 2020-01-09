|
BOONE,
MARILEE MCCRACKEN
On the first day of the New Year 2020, Marilee 'Mary' as she was affectionately called, took the Master's hand to began and celebrate the New Year and eternal life in Heaven! She was born in Palatka, FL and raised in Marion County, graduating from Howard High School, Class of 1971. Mary was a beautician and a retired educator from the Marion County School System. Her joy was her children, grandchildren, and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Fatima Jefferson (Skip), Jorratta Cooks (Alonzo), and Sharon Samuel (Quinton); sister, Linda Wright; and brothers, Harvey McCracken, Lorenzo McCracken, and Charles McCracken, and numerous grandchildren.
Her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00pm, Draw All Men Ministry, 1919 SW 27 Ave. Ocala, FL. Public visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 5-7pm, at Draw All Men. O. B. Samuel Funeral Home, Williston, FL, in charge. Flowers may be delivered locally on Friday to Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL and Saturday to the church, suggested florist is Amazing Florals, 352-512-9619. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434. Family and friends are asked to meet the immediate family 12:45 at the church to form the procession.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020