Marilyn C. Allsopp
Ocala - Marilyn C. Allsopp, 89, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Marilyn was born in Wilmington, NC to Anastasia and Bea Costello. She moved to Ocala in the 1950's from Paris, France where she worked as a translator for NATO. She had a love of horses and was an accomplished equestrian and riding instructor. Her greatest accomplishment was being a wonderful wife and mother. Marilyn was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ocala and served as a member of the founding committee of Habitat for Humanity of Marion County.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband James "Big Eddie" Allsopp, Jr. in 2004. She is survived by 3 sons; James Edward Allsopp, III and wife Anna of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and grandsons Samuel and Gray, David Henderson Allsopp and wife Margaret of Tampa, FL, John Harvey Allsopp of Los Angeles, CA and Ocala, FL, and her sister Diane Morthland of Ocala.
Memorial donations in her name can be made to Hospice of Marion County, Interfaith Emergency Services, and Habitat for Humanity of Marion County, FL.
Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
