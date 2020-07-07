STADICK, MARILYN J.

Marilyn J. Stadick, 88, of Ocala passed away July 3, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born August 1, 1931 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Marilyn worked for Abbott Laboratories in Waukegan, IL for 26 years before retiring in 1990 and coming to Florida.

Marilyn was a member of the Women's Auxiliary American Legion while living in Illinois. She was a member of the GSWC Woman's Club of Ocala, volunteering at the Ocala Civic Theatre, Friends of the Library bookstore of which she held several positions on the board, participated in Thread Therapy knitting group weekly for several years and also volunteered at St. Paul's United Methodist Church helping with office work. Marilyn and her husband were very involved with the Classic Thunderbird Club often attending many events and shows.

On February 2, 1947 Marilyn won the opportunity to sing on the Morris B. Sachs Amateur Hour of the Chicago Radio Station. She sang I Love you for Sentimental Reasons of which she won 3rd place, and still had the gold wristwatch of which she was very proud.

Marilyn leaves behind her daughters, Sandra Barnstable of Ocala, FL, and Cheryl Wells (Mike) of Inverness, FL; grandchildren, Andrew Wells (Amie), Jennifer Madriles (Ed) and Anthony Barnstable; great grandchildren, Douglas, Kate, Emily, Tenli and Marek.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; and her parents.

A memorial service will be held on July 9,2020 at 9AM in the garden of St. Paul's United Methodist Church 800 SE 41st Avenue Ocala, FL 34471. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Paul's United Methodist Church memorial fund. Arrangements are in the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.



