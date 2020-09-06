CHRISTENSON,
MARILYN JOAN
Marilyn Joan Christenson, 90, of Ocala, Florida left us on August 26, 2020 at Hospice Estelle's House in Ocala, Florida.
Cremation has been handled by Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, Florida. Interment of her ashes will be at Fero Memorial Gardens Cemetery in The Garden of Honor in Beverly Hills, Florida. A memorial and celebration of her life will be celebrated at a later date when the pandemic has passed. Marilyn was born on June 29, 1930 in Newark, New Jersey. and graduated from East Orange High School.
Marilyn was an outstanding student an participated in her school's Acappella Choir. Marilyn was married to her loving husband, Bill, for 15 years. They met at the church singles group in 2003 and shared many interests and activities. Marilyn was a beautiful bride and they had a beautiful wedding in 2005 and were together ever since. Marilyn had several jobs while she was in high school including caring for her younger sister, Donna, while their parents worked. Donna was seven years younger and could be a bit of a hand full, but Marilyn was able to keep things under control although she did have to tell a little fib occasionally to keep Donna out of trouble. After high school Marilyn had several jobs and then went to work for Bell Labs in Holmdel, New Jersey. She started in the secretarial pool and worked her way up to a middle management position in support services. She did this while raising her son, Richard, as a single mom until he was 12 when she married Pat. She encouraged Richard in everything he really wanted to do and he went on to be the Principal Percussionist for the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland. She retired at 55 and she and her husband, Pat, subsequently moved to Florida. Marilyn was one of the kindest, most caring, thoughtful and loving people you could ever meet. Those of us who were lucky enough to be close to her were blessed to share that love. She loved to travel, read and be with people. She often had friends over to her home for dinners and parties including wine tastings for friends that she and Bill put on. Her travels took her to many countries in Europe, she lived in London for a year where Pat had family and spent a lot of time in Ireland where her son, Richard and his wife, Karen live. Marilyn and Bill traveled to many states here in the U.S. and in Canada. She was a great traveler even when things didn't go quite as planned. Marilyn was a long time volunteer at the Dunnellon Public Library and in bereavement counseling helping others through difficult times.
Marilyn will be remembered with beautiful memories by her husband, Bill; son, Richard and his wife, Karen; sister, Donna; aunt, Lois; stepdaughter, Shelley and her husband, George, and two sons Ronnie and Todd; nephew, Ken; niece, Beth; and many more family and friends.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Audra Berkebile; and her husband of 35 years, Pat O'Conor.
Please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in her memory. We want to thank the heroes at Brentwood at Fore Ranch and West Marion Community Hospital who showed Marilyn such caring. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon