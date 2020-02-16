Home

Our beloved Marilyn Mallaber, born April 30, 1936, was received by the Lord on January 11, 2020, to reunite with her husband, Clayton Mallaber; her mother, Edith Malcolm; and loved ones who have preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two children, Jeffrey Mallaber and Julie Judy; five grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was an amazing cook and worked as a quality control inspector. Lovingly referred to as 'Gramma,' Marilyn is remembered for her strength of character in difficult times, her resourcefulness, and her excellent memory. Her witty sense of humor, storytelling, and sincere company will be sorely missed.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
