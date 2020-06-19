SCROGGIN, MARILYN
Marilyn Scroggin, 83, Bartow, FL passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The Sunfield, Michigan native moved to Bartow in 2018, lived in Live Oak from 2005 to 2018 and was a teacher for thirty-two years. Mrs. Scroggin was a member of First Baptist Church, The Garden Club, Campers on Mission and also the Allegro Club. She loved basket weaving, cake decorating, crocheting and traveling.
Mrs. Scroggin is survived by her husband, Homer Scroggin, Bartow, FL; daughter, Betsy Morgan (Gary), Savannah, GA; son, Greg Scroggin (Andrea), Bartow, FL; sister, Madeline Altman (Harold), Freeport, FL; four grandchildren, Kelly Fox (Eric), Erin Cutright, Melody McNally (Danny), Adam Scroggin (Wendy); four great-grandchildren, Caleb Fox, Isaiah Fox, Elijah Fox and Hannah Fox.
Services were held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Daniels Memorial Chapel with Rev. Phillip Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com. Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Scroggin, 83, Bartow, FL passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The Sunfield, Michigan native moved to Bartow in 2018, lived in Live Oak from 2005 to 2018 and was a teacher for thirty-two years. Mrs. Scroggin was a member of First Baptist Church, The Garden Club, Campers on Mission and also the Allegro Club. She loved basket weaving, cake decorating, crocheting and traveling.
Mrs. Scroggin is survived by her husband, Homer Scroggin, Bartow, FL; daughter, Betsy Morgan (Gary), Savannah, GA; son, Greg Scroggin (Andrea), Bartow, FL; sister, Madeline Altman (Harold), Freeport, FL; four grandchildren, Kelly Fox (Eric), Erin Cutright, Melody McNally (Danny), Adam Scroggin (Wendy); four great-grandchildren, Caleb Fox, Isaiah Fox, Elijah Fox and Hannah Fox.
Services were held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Daniels Memorial Chapel with Rev. Phillip Herrington officiating. Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com. Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.