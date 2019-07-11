|
LETT, MARILYN TAYLOR
Marilyn Taylor Lett, 74, of Ocala, retired surgical technician at MRMC (now Advent Health) passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on November 9, 1944 in Ocala, FL to the late Eddie L. and Albertha Suggs Taylor, the third child in the family of 12.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughters, Sheila (Charlie) Patterson, Shenita Boone , and Marquita (Jerrion) White all of Ocala, FL; sons, Roger Cogdell of Ocala, Fl, Eric (Erika) Cogdell of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Sherise Snowden of Ocala, FL, Delwyn Smith of Ocala, FL, Adrian (Rozelle) Jones of Ocala, FL, Bryan Bonne of Wood Ridge, NJ, Terranike Harrison of Ocala, FL, Marcia Harrison of Ocala, FL, Gary Boone, Jr. of Ocala, FL ,Mario Cogdell of Ocala, FL, Shakeli Sims of Ocala, FL, Dav'eon Cogdell of Ocala, FL, Alexandria Cogdell of Ocala, FL, Shantavia Patterson of Gainesville, FL, Alex Jackson of Ocala, FL; siblings, Freddie Taylor of Huntsville, AL, Dr. Rosa Taylor (Halsey) Banks of Silver Springs, Maryland, Edward Taylor of Ocala, FL, Willie (Jeanette Vicky) Taylor of Huntsville, AL, Sylvester (Paulette) Taylor of Indianapolis, IN, Marcia Regeanna Taylor (Herb) Shaw, of Fort-Worth, TX, Warren Taylor of Tampa, FL,
Debra Taylor Biggs of Ocala, FL, Carla Taylor (Jimmy) Parrish of Ocoee, FL; like a son ,Marcus Crews of Ocala, FL, like a daughter Betty Bennett of Ocala, FL; God-sister Janet Williams of Ocala, FL and Marilyn J. McNeely-Williams of Ocala, FL. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren; whom she adored, and a host of aunts, uncles; cousins; and sorrowing friends; along with her loving church family.
Public viewing for Marilyn Taylor Lett will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10 am to 5pm at Clark Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Marilyn Lett will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Shiloh S.D.A Church.
The family will meet at 2018 NW 3rdt Street, 34474 to form the funeral procession.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 11 to July 12, 2019