Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
Wake
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pisgah AME
Resources
Marino Scott Mercer Jr.

Marino Scott Mercer Jr. Obituary
MERCER, JR.,
MARINO SCOTT
Ocala - Mr. Marino Scott Mercer, Jr., age 33, transition to be with his heavenly father on November 17, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories son, Jamari K. Mercer; brother, Alonzo (Brandi) Walker Oliver; father, Marino Scott Mercer, Sr.; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Clarence Walker, Sr.; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends.
A life celebration for Mr. Marino S. Mercer, Jr. will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah AME. Wake service will be held at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home at 4:00PM until 6:00PM on Friday, November 29, 2019. Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
