RAGER, MARION HULL
Marion Hull Rager, 97, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala. Marion was a native of Mt. Vernon, New York and moved to the Ocala from Yonkers, NY in 1979. She worked as a Supervisor in the Accounting Office at Mt. Vernon Hospital for 23 years.
She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas L. Rager.
She is survived by her daughters, both of Ocala, FL, Carol and her husband, William Clements, affectionately known as 'Prince William' and Linda Rager. Also surviving are several special nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00PM in Oak Run at the Island Club, 8290 SW 115th Street Road, Ocala. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Hospice of Marion County. The family wishes to thank the staff at Camelot Chateau Assisted Living where she had resided for the past four years and Legacy House Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019