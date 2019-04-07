Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARION RAGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION HULL RAGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARION HULL RAGER Obituary
RAGER, MARION HULL
Marion Hull Rager, 97, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala. Marion was a native of Mt. Vernon, New York and moved to the Ocala from Yonkers, NY in 1979. She worked as a Supervisor in the Accounting Office at Mt. Vernon Hospital for 23 years.
She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas L. Rager.
She is survived by her daughters, both of Ocala, FL, Carol and her husband, William Clements, affectionately known as 'Prince William' and Linda Rager. Also surviving are several special nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00PM in Oak Run at the Island Club, 8290 SW 115th Street Road, Ocala. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Hospice of Marion County. The family wishes to thank the staff at Camelot Chateau Assisted Living where she had resided for the past four years and Legacy House Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.