WAKELIN, MARION 'MAY' HUTTON (KAMP)
Marion 'May' Hutton (Kamp) Wakelin slipped quietly into eternity on May 31, 2019. May was born July 2, 1925, in Burdett Alberta, Canada to Leonard and Mary (Stewart) Kamp.
Preceding May in death are her husband, Howard; parents; brother, Neil Kamp; and great-granddaughter, Callie Wakelin.
Survivors include eldest son, Cecil (Eloise) Wakelin of Oviedo, FL; daughter, Brenda Irvin, Summerfield, FL; youngest son, James (Diane) Wakelin of Moravia, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard (Eldean) Kamp, Abbottsford, British Columbia, Canada; sister-in-law, Betty Kamp of Wasaga Beach, Ontario, Canada; sister-in-law, Gladys Hanson, Three Hills, Alberta, Canada; brother-in-law, Wayne Berg of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada; numerous nephews, nieces, and a host of friends and loved ones.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King Street, Ocala, FL 34471, with visitation one-hour prior. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park. The family has asked that memorial contributions be directed toward the . Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Belleview.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 8 to June 9, 2019