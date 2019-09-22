|
RIPLEY, MARJORIE ANN
JULY 22, 1930 -
SEPTEMBER 5, 2019
Marjorie Ann Ripley (nee Homewood), age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend, Wisconsin. Marjorie was born on July 22, 1930 in Strawberry Point, Iowa, to Richard and Lorena (nee Moser) Homewood. She married David Ripley from Belmont, Massachusetts, on June 9, 1956 in Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Marjorie completed her teaching degree at University of Dubuque in December 1954 and began teaching second grade in Rockford, Illinois in January 1955 where she soon met David. After marrying, they moved to Niagara Falls, New York, for a few years, then on to Iowa City, Iowa and Wellman, Iowa, for a few more years, and finally settling in Sycamore, Illinois for many years. After a career of teaching elementary school, Marjorie and David spent over 15 years in retirement in Dunnellon, Florida, and Marjorie considered it to be 'paradise!' She enjoyed reading most any sort of book, traveling around the United States and Europe but always happiest traveling to Ocean Point, Maine, and spending many hours documenting the genealogy of her family and David's family.
Marjorie is survived by her husband of 63 years, David Ripley; and by her children, Mark (Carol) Ripley of Cohoes, New York, Bret (Mitsi Lizer) Ripley of Des Moines, Iowa, and Lisa (Rob) Sanborn of West Bend; and grandchildren, Kate Ripley of Nashville, Tennessee, and Matthew, Emma, and Rachel Sanborn of West Bend, Wisconsin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lorena Homewood; her daughter, Jayne Ripley; and her brothers, Kenneth (Vivian) Homewood and Russell Homewood.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 pm at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend, Wisconsin. Ice cream will be served at 2:30 pm - first just the way Marjorie would have liked it. Memorials may be made to the or to the DeKalb County Community Foundation to support education, which was dear to Marjorie's heart.
Marjorie's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of New Perspective Senior Living for the loving care they provided.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019