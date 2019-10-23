Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE BRYDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE H. BRYDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARJORIE H. BRYDEN Obituary
BRYDEN, MARJORIE H.
Ocala - Marjorie H. Bryden, 96, passed away October 21, 2019. She was born January 28, 1923, in Chillicothe, MO, to the late Willard and Olga Harrison, she was the middle of 13 siblings. She worked for many years as a clerk at McCrory's and attended Anthony Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wallace Charles Bryden; son, Wesley Roy Bryden; six brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by her son, William 'Bill' Bryden; sister, Muriel Delaney; and brother, Joe Harrison; grandchildren, Kimberly Wallace Beam (Shawn), Brandy Wallace Eckman (Joel), Lena Wallace, and Michael Wallace (Jada); eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County or Oakhurst Center, Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARJORIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now