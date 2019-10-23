|
|
BRYDEN, MARJORIE H.
Ocala - Marjorie H. Bryden, 96, passed away October 21, 2019. She was born January 28, 1923, in Chillicothe, MO, to the late Willard and Olga Harrison, she was the middle of 13 siblings. She worked for many years as a clerk at McCrory's and attended Anthony Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wallace Charles Bryden; son, Wesley Roy Bryden; six brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by her son, William 'Bill' Bryden; sister, Muriel Delaney; and brother, Joe Harrison; grandchildren, Kimberly Wallace Beam (Shawn), Brandy Wallace Eckman (Joel), Lena Wallace, and Michael Wallace (Jada); eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County or Oakhurst Center, Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019