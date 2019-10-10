|
|
WASHINGTON,
MARJORIE LILLIAN
Ocala - Marjorie Lillian Washington, 86, passed away on October 1, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Washington will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 3pm at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 606 S.W. Broadway Street, Ocala, Florida. Reverend Stanley M. Jacobs, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 2:30pm to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019