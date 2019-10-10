Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
606 S.W. Broadway Street
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Lillian Washington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Lillian Washington Obituary
WASHINGTON,
MARJORIE LILLIAN
Ocala - Marjorie Lillian Washington, 86, passed away on October 1, 2019.
Life Celebration for Ms. Washington will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 3pm at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 606 S.W. Broadway Street, Ocala, Florida. Reverend Stanley M. Jacobs, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 2:30pm to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now