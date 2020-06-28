BUSCH, MARK DOUGLAS

Mark Douglas Busch, 57, of Dunnellon, passed away June 20, 2020. He was born April 5, 1963 in Cape May, NJ. He moved here in 2011 from Lower Lake, CA. He owned and operated his own construction business for 22 years.

He fought a long battle of prostate to bone cancer for 2 1/2 years. Mark and his son loved to go boating and work on various projects together. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his two dogs, Radar & Jena.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Deborah A. Busch; son, Joshua M. Busch of Dunnellon; daughter, Rebekah A. Busch of Owensboro, KY; mother, Renee Hall of Albuquerque, NM; father, Raymond Goepfrich of Healdsburg, CA; brothers, Brian Goepfrich of Tahoe, CA, Karl Goepfrich of Tahoe, CA; and granddaughter, Katarina Rose Thornquist.



