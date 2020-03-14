|
DEVALL, MARK L.
Mark L. DeVall was born in Bussac, France, October 27, 1962 and went to Heaven March 6, 2020 after a brief illness.
He joins his parents Chuck and Barbara DeVall; sister Lori; and brother, Wayne.
He is survived by his sister Terry; brothers, Robert and Ken; also his wife, Robin DeVall and step children, Lynette, Nick and Denise; first wife, Brenda and her children, Stacy, Jodie, Heather, and Jason.
Mark was a proud Marine. He worked hard, loved being a Trucker. He was a great conversationalist and a loyal friend.
So many miss his presence in our lives. May he rest in peace and joy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020