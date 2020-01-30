|
TAYLOR, MARK
Mark Chester Taylor passed away in Ocala, Florida on January 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He left us far too early at the age of 64.
Mark was born in Coral Gables, Florida in 1955 - a true Florida native his entire life.
He is predeceased by his parents, Seth and Kay Taylor. He is also predeceased by his grandparents, Chester Green Taylor and Edna Stramcke Taylor as well as his in-laws, Thomas and Natalie McCarrel.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Gwen; as well as his two children, Kelly Mane (Jeremiah) and Michael Taylor (Nicole). He is also survived by his two beautiful granddaughters 'his baby girls' - Elaina and Taleyah. Mark so enjoyed his role as grandfather to them. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Randy McCarrel.
Much to his parents' surprise and pride, Mark enlisted in the US Marines Corp. He trained at Camp LeJeune, and then served as Lance Corporal during the Lebanon conflict in the late 1970's. After his honorable discharge, Mark met Gwen at his future father-in-law's lumber company in Miami. They were married in 1980 and January 12, 2020 was their 40th wedding anniversary. Gwen and Mark lived in the Miami area until moving north to Belleview near Ocala (where both sets of parents resided). Mark went to work at the City of Ocala Utilities, initially as a meter reader but rising up the ranks steadily until he retired as Manager of the City Utilities Business Office and being offered City Manager. Mark was the driving force behind the then-new and modern utility building; he even made the local newspapers. He was admired and respected by his staff, co-workers and his City of Ocala family. Mark was a member of the Episcopal Church of St. Mary's in Belleview where he wore many hats.
While growing up in South Florida, Mark loved surfing, running, playing baseball, and played college tennis. After moving to Belleview, he continued his passion for running and took up golf, waterskiing, and fishing. He also joined Gwen in her passion for the outdoors and their animals.
He leaves to cherish his memory many family members and friends. Sister, Nancy Glenda Groninger (Mik) - Lake Worth, FL; brother, David Seth Taylor (Pam) - Lady Lake, FL; niece, Jannelle Marie Taylor - Lady Lake, FL, Dylan James Taylor - Lady Lake, FL; uncle, Dr. David Ottensmeyer (Mary) - Huntsville, AL; cousins, Mary Ellen Howitt - Troy, MI, Edna Ann Taylor - New Zealand, Katy Ottensmeyer Presley- Birmingham, AL, Martha Langley Wilson - Huntsville, AL, Bill Erickson - Saginaw, MI, Steve Erickson - Kent, WA, Tim Erickson - Corpus Christi, TX.
Services will be held at the Episcopal Church of St. Mary's on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM; 5750 SE 115 Street, Belleview, FL - reception to follow at the church. Funeral arrangements were handled by Roberts Funeral Home of Ocala, Florida. For additional information, contact Nancy Groninger at [email protected]
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020