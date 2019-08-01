|
BAKER,
MARLEE ALYSE, 5 MONTHS
Baby Marlee Alyse Baker of Melrose quietly passed away July 29, 2019.
Her memories will be cherished by her parents, Maurice Baker and Chaqouya Coleman; grandparents, Rev. Michael and Marilyn Baker, Teresa Mayo (Jersey), Ulysses Coleman; great-grandparents, Mary Archer, Pherry Baker, Aretha Chappell, Willie Bill Young; and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Gordon Chapel Community Church, 521 Gordon Chapel Road, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Albert Mann is Pastor. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL and at Gordon Chapel Community Church 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 9:15 a.m. at the home of Rev. Michael & Marilyn Baker.
