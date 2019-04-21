|
SHEPHERD, MARLENE ANN
Marlene Ann Shepherd, 87, of Ocala, FL, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was a retired teacher/assistant principal for Talbot County Public Schools in Maryland, and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala. Marlene and her husband Jack moved to Ocala from Easton, MD in the early 1990's. They met at Indiana University and were married in 1952. She later graduated from Butler University with a BA and MS in Elementary Education. Marlene enjoyed traveling, cooking, arts and crafts, and visiting her family.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Shepherd; daughter, Cynthia; and son-in-law, Charles Boutin of Aberdeen, MD; grandsons, Matthew (Kate) and Scott (Andrea) of North Carolina, and Chad (Alisa) Boutin of Maryland; and great grandchildren, Alexandra, Cooper, Jack, Wesley, and Maxim.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10-11am at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala. Graveside services will be 11:30am at Highland Memorial Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019