Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
MARLENE BOYLE

MARLENE BOYLE Obituary
BOYLE, MARLENE
Ms. Marlene Boyle, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, June 21, 2019 at Ocala, Florida. Marlene was a long-time resident of Ocala, retiring in 2005 after an extended career serving as the executive and personal secretary for all of Harry T. Mangurian, Jr.'s business interests, including the Ocala-based Mockingbird Farm. Born and raised in Rochester, New York, she began her secretarial career with Mangurian's Inc. a national furniture retailer, later moving to Fort Lauderdale, Florida during that company's expansion. She relocated to Ocala, Florida when Mr. Mangurian extended his business interests to that area. Marlene will be remembered by her friends as a kind and generous person, always helping others.
She is predeceased by her bother Thomas.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial will be held at on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home on Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 6 to July 7, 2019
