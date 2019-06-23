|
HUTCHISON, MARLENE S.
Marlene S. Hutchison earned her wings on Monday, June 10, 2019, after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's. She was born March 8, 1940 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Matthew and Geraldine (Reis) Stefancich. Marlene moved to Florida in 1985. She worked as a cosmetologist until she retired in 2008. She was a member of the Elks Club of Ocala where she enjoyed meeting new friends, dining and dancing each week.
Marlene was preceded in death by her son, Todd; sister, Judy; and parents.
Left to grieve are her son, Greg; daughter-in-law, Carol; granddaughters, Kayla and Amanda; her domestic partner, Robert 'Bob' DeConna; many friends and extended family.
At Marlene's request, no services are planned, and her ashes will be taken to Wisconsin and laid to rest. Donations to () 1-800-608-7836, or () 1-800-272-3900, would be welcomed. Thank you for your prayers.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 23 to June 24, 2019