Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
MARTHA DARIAN COLLINS BAILEY FERGUSON


1935 - 2020
MARTHA DARIAN COLLINS BAILEY FERGUSON Obituary
FERGUSON, MARTHA DARIAN COLLINS BAILEY
Martha Darian Collins Bailey Ferguson, 84, of Dunnellon, FL passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Advent Health Care of Ocala. Darian was born November 18, 1935 in Ocala and was a life resident of Marion County. She graduated from Ocala High School and attended Florida State University. She was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church, and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Darian is survived by her husband, Robert 'Sonny' Ferguson; sons, Winston Bailey and his wife, Carla of Oxford, FL, and Jim Bailey and his wife, Brenda of Trenton, FL, She has four grandchildren, Morgan, Taylor, Maggie and Abby; and a host of friends.
The family is going to have a private graveside service on Wed, April 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will be observing social distancing during this time. Please be mindful and keep the family in your heart and prayers during this time. The family has asked donations in lieu of flowers be made to Christ the King Anglican Church in memory of Darian. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Homes, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
