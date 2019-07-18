|
THOMAS, MARTHA HILL
Martha Hill Thomas was born to the late William and Lillian Crim on July 11, 1920.
She passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Thomas; her parents, William and Lillian Crim; her twin sister Mary and sisters; Sarah, Arlene and Elizabeth brothers; William Jr., Ernest and Everett; daughter; Edith and son; Clarence, great grandson; Ricky.
Martha was converted at an early age and joined Clearwater M.B.C. where she has been a lifelong member. She was a Deaconess, Choir Member, Usher and Mother of the Church.
She leaves to Cherish her memories Daughters; Elouise Johnson, Lillian Fleming, Cynthia (James) Gordon, stepchildren; Fred, Thom, Larenza, Lennard, Ulyses, Kenneth, Joyce, Ann, and Glenda, sisters; Clara and Hattie and a host of grands, great grands, stepgrands, loving relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at Clark Funeral Home from 10 am till 5 pm. The funeral service will be at 11 am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Clearwater Missionary Baptist Church 14021
Southeast 117 th Place, Ocklawaha, FL Pastor, Rev. Howard Gunn.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 18 to July 19, 2019