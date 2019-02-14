|
COX, MARTHA LEE
Martha Lee Cox, 76, passed away on February 6, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories husband, Cornell Cox Sr.; children, Victoria Cox-Lloyd, Cornell Cox, Jr., Celeno Cox, Lavon Cox, Angela Cox, and Johnell Cox; 22 grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Davidson and Rosa Mae Lofton; brothers, Leslie Milton, Joe Milton, and Eugene Milton; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Cox will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 500 SW 17th Ave. Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019