KRATT, MARTHA LEILA
Martha Leila Kratt, 84, of Ocala passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bridgewater Park Health and Rehab in Ocala. Martha was a native of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and moved to this area from Addison, Illinois.
She was predeceased by a son, David Kratt.
Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Donald O. Kratt of Ocala; her daughters, Katherine (Charles) Fielhauer of Gahanna, Ohio, Sharon (Kim) Petersen of Alexandria, Virginia, Marsha (Roy) Bumbach of Ocala, FL, Gail (Martin) Collins of Berkley, Michigan, and Janet (John) Smoyer of Hanover, Michigan; sons, Dale (Merlina) Kratt of Boones Mill Virginia and Donald M. (Beth) Kratt of Orlando, FL; 16 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, 34481 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 22 to May 23, 2019