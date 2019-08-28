|
|
HOOVER, MARTHA 'GAYNELLE' LOCKAMY
Martha 'Gaynelle' Lockamy Hoover, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on August 24, 2019. She was born in 1927 in Taylor County, Florida and grew up in Shamrock and Cross City, Florida in Dixie County. After she married Layton Lockamy in 1948, they moved to Dunnellon and then to Reddick in 1952. She worked for a number of years as the school secretary for Reddick Elementary and then worked as an accountant at the Florida Women's Prison in Lowell until she retired in 1988.
Gaynelle was a woman of many interests and talents. She was a singer all of her life and an accomplished musician. She volunteered at the Reddick Public Library for 20 years; belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the War of 1812, and Daughters of the American Colonists and was very proud of her patriotic heritage; at 89, she got to realize a lifelong dream of singing barbershop music by joining the Ocala Harmony ladies barbershop chorus. Gaynelle loved working in her yard and in her workshop.
Gaynelle joined the Reddick First United Methodist church in 1953 and was one of the oldest members. She served many roles over the years, sang in the choir and was communion steward. She also regularly attended the Reddick Presbyterian church (and sometimes the Fairfield Presbyterian church) and liked to call herself a 'Methoterian'.
She leaves behind her daughter, Martha Cromwell; and son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Dian Lockamy. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kellie Vanderwal (Peter), Howard Cromwell (Melissa), and Jack Cromwell. She also leaves four beloved great-grandchildren, Allen Riley Vanderwal, Alex Vanderwal, Aiden Vanderwal, and Mackenzie Cromwell.
Services for Gaynelle will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Reddick First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Reddick First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 55, Reddick, FL 32686; or to Ocala Harmony c/o Carol Norfleet, P.O. Box 204, Williston FL 32696.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019