Martin Sr, Edwin OlanN471AC was cleared for Final Departure to Heaven's Gates on November 8, 2020. Edwin Olan Martin Sr, 90, passed away at West Marion Community Hospital. Eddie was born on April 7, 1930 in Wilcox, Florida, son of Oswald and Floye Trammell Martin. As a small child, he found his passion in life, flying, when he saw the Goodyear Blimp float over the family farm and chased after it. He started working at the age of 14 at the newspaper concession and then the Officers' Club at Dunnellon Army Airport. While in high school, he moved to Ocala to work and live at Greenfield Aviation. Eddie graduated from Ocala High School, Class of 1948. By his late teens, he was a licensed pilot and mechanic. He met his co-pilot in life, Barbara Ann Shore, in 1947; they married and raised their family in Ocala, always near an air field. Eddie worked in the paint and autobody field at Caviness Buick and Ocala Ford. He was awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2017. Eddie will forever be remembered for sharing his passion for flying by taking people on their first flight, sharing Marion County's rich aviation history, and encouraging others to pursue their dreams.Eddie was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his brothers Joe, Bobby, and Kenny Martin, and sister Kay Buchalla. Survivors include: his brothers, Max and Ronnie Martin; daughters, Edwina Moore, Cynthia Carter, and Cecelia Jones; and his son, Edwin (Sherri) Martin Jr. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, John Moore, Leah Carter, Chris Jones, Shane Martin, Brian Carter, and Wendy Heimann and seven great-grandchildren, Margaret Malone, Gavin Jones, Jonathan Heimann, Brendan Jones, Katelyn Carter, Edwin Martin, and Alexis Carter. He leaves behind his flying buddies and his Ocala International Airport family who meant so much to him.Eddie joined Barbara in the skies on her birthday, we know that they are doing a celebration flyover Marion County where they made many lasting memories with friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.'Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return."—Leonardo da Vinci