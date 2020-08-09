PIECZYNSKI,MARTIN RICHARDMartin Richard Pieczynski, 'Marty' age 86, of Ocala passed away in is home on July 28, 2020. He was born in Buffalo NY on April 27, 1934 to Martin F. and Emily Pieczynski. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 older sisters Cecilia (Chadwick) and Lorraine (Nowicki).He graduated high school in West Seneca NY in 1953. He joined the Army National Guard's 209th Artillery Group in 1952 and served 10 years attaining the rank of Supply Sergeant. He married his wife Arlene (Lech) on April 28th 1962. She preceded him in death. They were married 54 years.He worked for Wilcox Super Duper grocery market of West Seneca NY for 35 years moving from stock boy through many positions to store manager, and finally owner from 1979 until its sale in 1986. He then worked for Certo Brothers Beverage Distributors until he and his wife permanently made their home in Ocala in 2001. He then worked for Roberts Funeral Home on Route 200 for 14 years finally retiring at the age of 82.He was a parishioner and usher at 14 Holy Helpers Church in West Seneca and parishioner of Queen of Peace Church in Ocala.He was a very active member of the Lions Club Of West Seneca, NY for many years before his Ocala move. Serving as Director, 3rd, 2nd, and 1st Vice President and finally President. He then joined the Ocala 200 Lions Club holding the office of Treasurer, Lion Tamer, Vice President, and President. At the time of his death he had served the Lions for 30 years. He was first to volunteer for any event or task that required detailed organization and a strong back. Everyone who worked with him will attest he ran circles around men half his age well into his late 70's.He was always well groomed, pants ironed razor sharp and got the nickname of 'Mr. Clean' for the impeccable way he kept his home, car, trailer or anything else he owned. A place for everything, and everything in its place.Anyone who has spent time with him over the years will say 'Oh, your Marty's....' and will always have a story to tell about him. He is always remembered as an outgoing, hardworking, man with a quicker than average walking pace, a warm smile, infectious laugh, enjoyed a good prank and a truly kind soul who gave 110% to his family, friends, employers, neighbors or nearly anyone he might find in need.He is survived by his son David M., son Donald A. and his wife Tonya. Grandchildren Tiffany, Gregory, Emily, Katie, Jessica, and Zachary. Nephew Alan Nowicki, Great nieces Stephanie and Sarah. Great nephew Timothy. Great, great nephews Aiden, Jack, and Maxium.Sadly, with the current pandemic, there will be no wake, memorial or funeral here in Ocala. Marty and Arlene will be returning to Buffalo NY for a future funeral when it's considered safe and will be interned in St. Adalberts Cemetery with family.Donations can be made to the Ocala 200 Lions Club in his name.