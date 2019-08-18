|
|
YOFFE, MARTIN, 75
Martin Howard Yoffe, age 75, passed away at home in Ocala, FL on August 9th, 2019.
Martin was born March 6th, 1944 in Everett, Massachusetts.
Martin's interests and talents were many, in his last years focusing on real estate and his role as President of the Marion County Real Estate Investment Association. Previously, Martin was employed by Dade County Public Schools from 1983 to 1997. He began as director of the Cable Television Access Project and was later promoted to television station manager of WLRN-TV in Miami, FL.
Martin is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Peri Cushman; his sisters-in-laws, Jane Yoffe and Amelia Moffie of
Massachusetts, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Linda
Cushman of Florida; and nieces and nephews Emily Yoffe, Douglas Yoffe, Elizabeth Yoffe, Anthony Yoffe, Jonathan Yoffe, Justin Yoffe and Joni Cushman, great-nieces and great- nephews.
Martin is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lena and brothers Franklin and Stuart.
Martin also left behind his beloved dogs, Bean, Mimi and Taco and his dearly missed Yorkipoo Mitzi.
Martin's love of animals was a constant throughout his life, often going to great lengths to ensure their rescue and safety.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Marion County (thehsmc.org) or the wildlife rescue organization of your choice. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the fall.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019