BORDERS, MARVIN
Marvin Borders, 80, of Joliet, Illinois, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Joliet, Illinois. He was born March 19, 1938 in Brooklyn, Illinois. He married Edwina L. Alexander April 27, 1984 in Riverhead, New York and they lived many wonderful years in Ocala, Florida.
She preceded him in death November 30, 2016.
Marvin was a member and Head Deacon at the New Shady Grove Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida. He was an independent landscaper in the Ocala area for many years until relocating to Joliet, Illinois.
A Memorial Service and final Disposition will be held in Ocala at a later date and time to be established.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019