JUDD, MARVIN
LAWRENCE 'LARRY'
1931 - 2020
Marvin L. 'Larry' Judd passed away May 9, 2020.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Carol and pooch, 'Gucci;' son, Mitchell; brothers, Jim (Dot) and Darrell Buchanan; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; his step daughter, Cindy (Kory) Larson, plus numerous extended family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 24 to May 25, 2020.