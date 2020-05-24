MARVIN JUDD
JUDD, MARVIN
LAWRENCE 'LARRY'
1931 - 2020
Marvin L. 'Larry' Judd passed away May 9, 2020.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Carol and pooch, 'Gucci;' son, Mitchell; brothers, Jim (Dot) and Darrell Buchanan; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; his step daughter, Cindy (Kory) Larson, plus numerous extended family.
To leave a condolence please visit his online guestbook at www.vistosoFH.com

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
