KRAUS, MARY BRENT
Mary Brent Kraus passed away on September 2, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Ocala, Florida on September 24, 1930 to the late George Arthur O'Steen and Jessie Woods. Preceded in death were her bothers Arthur Woods O'Steen and Col. (Ret.) Ernest Clark O'Steen and her sister Jessie Bertha (O'Steen) Scroggins. Mary was a graduate of Florida State University where she earned her degree in nursing. As a young graduate, she moved to Denver, Colorado and earned her MSN. It is in Colorado that she met and married her late husband Daniel Max Kraus, MD. She returned to Ocala in 1984 and resided there for the remainder of her life. Her philanthropic interests included supporting the Ocala Symphony Orchestra, The Appleton Museum of Art and the College of Central Florida. She will be greatly missed by her nieces Deborah Suzanne O'Steen and Dawn Janine (O'Steen) Davis both of Atlanta, Georgia and Diane Michele (O'Steen) Greer of New Orleans, Louisiana and nephew Wayne Kent Scroggin of Flat Rock, North Carolina. As well as her loving cousin and caregiver Barbara Fosler and her husband Robert Fosler and many extended family members and friends.
Graveside Services will be held at Barnes Cemetery, 1638 SW 87th Place (Shady Rd.), Ocala, FL 34476 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to one of the organizations she so generously supported. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352) 629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019