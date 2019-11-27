|
|
CARR, MARY C.
Mary C. Carr of Ocala, FL, formally of West Chester, PA, was born on May 22, 1945, in Philadelphia and passed away on November 25, 2019, at Hospice Legacy House. Mary was a homemaker and held several jobs throughout her life, she was a volunteer at Monroe hospital and retired from Walgreen's where she was a certified pharmacy technician.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Paul Carr; son, Jeffrey Carr; sister, Ellen Fleming (Larry); and sister, Jane Vollrath all of Ocala, FL.
There will be a private service scheduled at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019