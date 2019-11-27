Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY CARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY C. CARR


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY C. CARR Obituary
CARR, MARY C.
Mary C. Carr of Ocala, FL, formally of West Chester, PA, was born on May 22, 1945, in Philadelphia and passed away on November 25, 2019, at Hospice Legacy House. Mary was a homemaker and held several jobs throughout her life, she was a volunteer at Monroe hospital and retired from Walgreen's where she was a certified pharmacy technician.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Paul Carr; son, Jeffrey Carr; sister, Ellen Fleming (Larry); and sister, Jane Vollrath all of Ocala, FL.
There will be a private service scheduled at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -