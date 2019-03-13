|
SLAVIK, MARY CATHERINE
Pompano Beach/Ocala - Mary Catherine Theresa Reiners Slavik passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 11, 2019. Born in New York City and raised her family in Long Island, NY, she was a registered nurse and a devout Roman Catholic, spending her retirement years with her husband in Ocala, FL.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, John 'Jack' William Slavik, Sr.
She is survived by her sons, John William Slavik, Jr. (Nancy), Pompano Beach, FL, Albert Slavik (Faye), Bowling Green, KY; daughters, Tina Zappa (Mike), Anthony, FL, Mary Slavik (Al), Yonkers, NY; sister, Tina Beyel (Harry); eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Interment will follow in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019