NADEL, MARY CLINTON

Mary Clinton Nadel, age 92, passed away peacefully at HPH Hospice Care Center, Brooksville, FL on July 10, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1928 to Orville Sr. and Mabel (Eastwood) Clinton in Paola, KS. A resident of Florida since 1976, Mary was well known and loved in Melbourne and Ocala.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, decorating, golfing and genealogy. She also loved horses and was a member of the DAR. Of late she also enjoyed puzzling, reading and solitaire. She and husband, Keith, were active members of Countryside Presbyterian Church in Ocala, FL. She enjoyed Bible study (Lydia Circle) and traveling with their friends in The Heard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Orville and Arthur; and husband, Keith, of almost 57 years.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret (Dalrymple) of Paola, KS; sons, Michael and Gary of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Rachel Black of Dade City, FL; son, David of Houston, TX; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

She will be interred at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store