TULLY, MARY ELIZABETH
Mary Elizabeth Tully, 89, of Ocala, passed away on December 17, 2019 at home.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Patrick Tully; and a daughter, Carolyn Jeanne Tully.
Survivors include her son, Patrick James (Angela); daughters, Elizabeth Rose (Wayne), and Lynn Mahlan (Kevin); seven grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.
There will be a Mass at Queen of Peace on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 8:30 AM. She will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery with her late husband James Patrick Tully. In lieu of flowers those who wish may contribute in Mary's memory to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020