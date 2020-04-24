|
IDZIAK, MARY ELLEN
Mary Ellen Idziak, age 80, of Silver Springs Shores, passed away at home on April 11, 2020. She was born in California on August 22, 1939, the daughter of Richard and Ella Mae Fairbanks. Mary Ellen attended the University of California at Santa Barbara and graduated with a Masters of Business Administration from St. Mary's College of Orinda. Prior to retirement, she was a Vice President of Property Management of Crocker Bank in San Francisco. Mary Ellen and Tom Idziak lived 1 1/2 miles away from each other in Walnut Creek, California. They never met until they were on a tour bus in London. They have been married 42 years. Mary Ellen's favorite activities in retirement were water aerobics and volunteering to help stray and abandoned animals.
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Tom; her sisters, Elizabeth Cook of California and Christine Fairbanks of New Mexico; her loving cat, Desmond and her chocolate lab, Cocoa.
There will be no services due to Coronavirus restrictions. You may make a donation to your local animal shelter or rescue in Mary Ellen's memory.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020