Mary Ethel Finlay-Layton
Mary Ethel Finlay-Layton died peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Laura. She was 77.
Born in Kearny NJ to the late Edward and Doris Finlay, she was raised in Highlands and lived in Ocala, FL from 1989 - 2015 before settling in Lakewood, NJ.
Mary was a waitress at The Careless Navigator in Highlands. She also worked at The Clam Hut, Long John's, Howard Johnson's The Parrot and other Highlands restaurants. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, and enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, Crochet and loved watching movies.
She was predeceased by her husband Bill Layton, Sr. She is survived by her son Bill (Laura) Layton, Jr. of Rockaway Twp.; her daughter Michelle Figueredo of New Port Richey, FL; and granddaughter, Piper Figueredo. She is also survived by her brother Douglas (MaryAnn) Finlay living in Key West, and her sister Annette Bukowski living in Brick, NJ.
A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later date in Highlands, NJ.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, Rockaway. Condolences may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com