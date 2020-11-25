Mary "Louise" Ford Krazit
Gotha - Mary "Louise" Ford Krazit, age 89, of Gotha, Fla. went peacefully to Heaven on November 14, 2020. She was born, May 25, 1931 in Kendrick, Florida, to David Mitchell Ford and Flora Mozelle Farr Ford of Newberry, Fla. She graduated from Ocala High School in 1949. Louise was married to her beloved husband for more than 63 yrs. before they were separated by his death in 2013.
Louise worked before and after marriage in Ocala and Orlando at various accounting and tax offices. She took great pride in her accounting skills she developed and continued using throughout her life. Louise was a full time homemaker, she enjoyed reading, traveling, the beach and playing Bunco but her pride and joy, were her 3 children. Louise was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Louise, was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Dorothy "Dot" Chastain, and husband, Bennie P. Krazit. She is survived by daughters Brenda Gonzalez (Wally) Louisville, KY, Beckie Findlay (Alan) Naples, FL., and son, Dave Krazit (Debbie) Gotha, FL; grandchildren, Meri Lou Mattingly (Keith), Lori Ann Krieger (Jeremy), Cindy Lea Mudge (Michael), Charlie Gonzalez (Ashley), Stephanie Ruhmel (Steve), Danny Krazit (Gina); great grandchildren, MaKale Slusher, Circe Mudge, Bradley Krieger, Cecilia Krieger, Ava Lou Mattingly, Autumn Mattingly, Riley Ruhmel, Beckett Ruhmel, Alice Gonzalez, Jaxon Krazit. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Krazit Harvey (Ed), dozens of nieces and nephews, and twice as many great & great great nieces and nephews.
Family received friends and family from 5pm – 7pm., Friday, November 20 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Gotha FL.
A funeral mass was held at 10:30am, Saturday November 21 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5125 Apopka-Vineland Rd., Orlando, FL 32819. Funeral mass virtual viewing was available at holyfamilyorlando.com
scroll>Media Center>Holy Family Church Wedcam.
Interment followed at Dr. Phillips Cemetery, 7900 Apopka-Vineland Rd., Orlando, FL 32819.
For those who wish, memorial contributions, may be sent in Louise's name to American Heart Association
or Holy Family Catholic Church, 5125 Apopka Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL .
Arrangements by Woodlawn Funeral Home, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd., Gotha, FL 34734, 407-293-1361.