TINDAL, MARY FRANCES
Mary Frances Tindal, 77, a lifelong resident of Ocala, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 13, 2019. An alumni of Bethune Cookman College, she dedicated her life to educating both youth and adults in the greater Marion County area. She was a blessing to everyone she came in contact with. She was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church and faithfully served in various ministries until her health no longer allowed her to attend. She was a wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, sister, leader, friend to all she met, and most of all a Woman of God.
She leaves to cherish her memories husband and love of her life, Isaiah Tindal, Sr.; children, Tina Brito of Ocala, LaShune Brown (Doc) of Cibolo, TX, and Isaiah Tindal, Jr. of Ocala; sister, Beatrice Webster (Nolan) Ocala; grandchildren, Yolanda Thomas (Javaree) of Ft. Lauderdale, Ashley Greene, Ocala, Jasmin McNeil (Simeon) of Selma, TX, Keith Brown (Nikki) of San Antonio, TX, Malcolm Brown of Los Angeles, CA, and Isaiah (Trey) Tindal, Summerfield; great grandchildren, Christan Lewis, Mason McNeil, Chance Overstreet, Tristyn McNeil, Maliq Sanders, Camryn Greene-Washington, Javaree Thomas, Jr. (Jay) and MaKayla Brown; aunts, Burnise Cunningham and Evelena Cunningham, Ocala; sister-in-laws, Cammie Tindal, Orlando, and Louisa Tindal of Weirsdale; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing for Mary Francis Tindal will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10am to 5pm at Clark Funeral Home. Wake Service will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6pm to 8 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 2701 S.E. 73rd Street, Ocala, FL 34480. Funeral Services will be at 11am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment: Burrell Cemetery. Funeral services are being provided by Clark Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019