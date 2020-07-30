MICHELS, MARY GABRIEL

Mary Gabriel Michels, 96, of Blair, NE died peacefully at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Blair on July 28, 2020. Mary was born May 7, 1924 in Manchester, NH to James and Stella (Fecteau) Donegan. She was united in marriage to William Webinger on Oct 20, 1944 in Newport RI, as he prepared to depart for duty with the Coast Guard in the Pacific.

Mary and Bill raised daughter, Pat, and sons, Jim and Mike in the suburbs of Minneapolis, MN. They retired to Pine Run Estates, Ocala, FL in August of 1985. Bill passed away later that same year.

Mary married Alan Michels in 2002. Alan passed away in 2011.

She moved to Good Shepherd Assisted Living in Blair, NE in 2013 where she enjoyed participating in all activities and interacting with her many friends and staff. She was a life long member of the Catholic Church.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Pat (Chuck) Hockett of Ocala, FL; son, Jim (Mary) Webinger of Blaine, MN; son, Mike (Jennifer) Webinger of Blair, NE; grandchildren, Danette (Hockett) Frantz of Enid, OK, Brian Hockett of Sand Springs, OK, Kelly (Webinger) Schoenberger of Baltimore, MD, Nicole Webinger of Blaine, MN, Jeff Webinger of Cleveland, OH, and Dan Webinger of Jonesborough, TN. Mary's greatest joy was visiting with her 12 great-grandchildren.

Mary will be laid to rest with husband Bill at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.



