Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady-the Springs Catholic
4047 NE 21st St
Ocala, FL 34470
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Chronowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gertrude (Angst) Chronowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Gertrude (Angst) Chronowski Obituary
CHRONOWSKI,
MARY G
Mary Gertrude Chronowski (neé Angst), 90, of Ocala died suddenly at Advent Health on Sun., Jul. 7, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband,Thomas, and niece, Geraldine Knott-Asher. She leaves behind also step-daughter, Bonnie Chronowski Brophy (James), two step-grandchildren and one step-great grandson.
Mary was pre-deceased by her parents, George M. and Marguerite C. Angst (neé Fullum), and sister, June M. Mass.
Born in Flushing, NY, Mrs. Chronowski had a successful career in advertising as a Traffic Manager for over 30 years in NYC. She and Tom, who met at the ad agency, Doyle Dane & Bernbach, retired to Ocala from Rye, NY in 1990. Mary was active in Pine Oaks Golf Course's Mixed and Women's Leagues and, as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, she enjoyed volunteering at VFW 409's Fri. Night Fish Frys, and her parish's Wed. Afternoon Bingo. In her spare time Mary loved to bake, needlepoint, read and swim laps in her pool. Always fit, she volunteered at Weight Watchers which enabled her to converse with people regularly. She was an accomplished homemaker who took extraordinary care of her husband, driving him everywhere including to their favorite hang-out, Richard's Place for breakfast.
A Visitation Viewing will begin 9:30 am, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the chapel of Our Lady Of The Springs Catholic Church, 4047 NE 21st Street, Ocala, FL with a Mass Of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am celebrated by Rev. Ronald Oser.
Interment will immediately follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, 5050 SW 20th Street, Ocala, FL., Ocala, FL
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.