|
|
KRACKER,
MARY 'EILEEN' GIBSON
Mary 'Eileen' Gibson Kracker, 96, born November 23,1922 in Ottawa, West Virginia to William Preston Gibson and Martha Napier Gibson, passed away September 15, 2019 in Marion County, Ocala, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Arthur Kracker, whom passed away June 25, 2014.
Eileen is survived by daughter, Joan Bias Larcey (Wayne); brother, David Gibson; grandsons, Daniel and Michael Larcey (Jenny); great grandchildren, Reilly and Reagan Larcey.
Eileen was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Eileen had many interests in life and strived to excel in all her endeavors. She won many awards as a top selling realtor. Eileen loved reading the Bible, and was devoted to her church and helping others. She will be remembered for her hugs and smiles as a greeter at services on Sunday morning.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Southwest Christian Church, 9045 SW 60th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34476 with Minister John Scott officiating. Eileen will be reunited with Arthur at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida 12:30 P.M. on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019